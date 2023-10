NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The second-seed St. Pat’s Irish hosted the 15-seed Clarkson-Leigh Patriots in the second round of the D1 high school football playoffs.

The Irish shutout the Patriots, with St. Pat’s winning easily, 39-0.

Next up for the Irish, they host seven-seed EMF on Friday.

