19 NU advances to semis with 3-2 victory

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Eleanor Dale’s 10th brace of the season powered the #19 Nebraska soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Ohio State on Sunday afternoon in front of 1,227 fans at Hibner Stadium.

The Huskers, who qualify for the semifinals for the second-straight season, tallied their seventh-straight victory to move to 14-2-3 overall, which marks their longest winning streak and most wins since 2013. Overall, NU led in shots (19-12), shots on goal (11-5) and corners (4-2) in route to the victory, as the Buckeyes fell to 9-7-2 overall.

Dale got the offense started for the Huskers as the nation’s leader in goals tallied her 24th finish in the 33rd minute off assists from Florence Belzile and Abbey Schwarz. Schwarz sent a cross into the goal box, which Dale met and shot into the net for the 1-0 advantage.

Ohio State’s Amanda Schlueter scored the equalizer a minute later, but the tie didn’t last long as Sarah Weber scored her 11th goal of the season in the 36th minute. Belzile sent a pass from the top of the pitch to Weber inside the 18-yard box who dribbled and scored past the Buckeye goalie.

After the first 45 minutes, the Huskers held the 2-1 lead, as well as the advantage in shots (11-5), shots on goal (6-2) and corner kicks (2-0).

In the second half, NU continued its offensive attack while holding OSU scoreless and to only three shots on goal. Then in the 64th minute, Dale sealed the 3-2 Husker victory with her 25th goal of the season off assists from Belzile and Jordan Zade. Belzile gathered the ball just outside the 18-yard box off a throw from Zade and sent a cross into Dale who met the ball with a header for the finish.

The Huskers tallied five assists against the Buckeyes led by Belzile who marks the first Husker to record three or more assists in a conference tournament match as she now leads the conference with 16 on the year. Additionally, eight Huskers recorded shots, led by Dale (7) and Weber (6).

In the goal, Sami Hauk played the entire game and recorded three saves. Hauk was joined by Lauryn Anglim, Dale, Nicola Hauk, Peterson and Weber who also played 90 minutes.

The second-seeded Huskers face the winner of No. 6 Rutgers and No. 3 Wisconsin on Thursday, Nov. 2 on BTN. The Big Ten Final is set for Sunday, Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. (CT).

