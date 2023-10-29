Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot and taken to the hospital early Saturday.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office has released new information in its investigation of Saturday morning’s deputy-involved shooting.

The incident, which happened shortly before 5 a.m. at 108th Street and West Maple Road, involved an off-duty Douglas County sheriff’s deputy and a man who was injured by a single gunshot wound to the chest. DCSO said the shooting happened after the deputy spotted a fight disturbance in the area on their way to begin their shift.

DCSO tells 6 News it is working with Omaha Police and the Nebraska State Patrol to analyze physical evidence, witness accounts, and audio and video recordings related to the incident.

The Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that Daveyon Sherman, 27, the man injured in the shooting, has multiple active warrants for his arrest, but that all of them predate Saturday’s incident.

Sherman remains in serious but stable condition, according to Sunday’s DCSO release. He will likely need additional surgery over the next week. Deputies plan to interview Sherman when he is medically able to do so, but the Sheriff’s Office will keep him under hospital guard in the meantime.

Daveyon Sherman, 27
Daveyon Sherman, 27(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

DCSO said the deputy involved will be interviewed by investigators on Monday and remain on paid administrative leave, per department policy, until the investigation is concluded. Once a conclusion has been reached, the deputy’s identity will be released. DCSO did confirm the deputy has served with Douglas County for nearly five years and is currently assigned to the Uniform Services Bureau.

Once a complete depiction of events has been obtained and investigated, it will be delivered to the Douglas County Attorney’s Office for a final determination as to whether any charges will be filed.

HAVE INFORMATION?

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have been in the 108th and Maple area around 5 a.m. Saturday or knows anything about the incident involving the deputy to contact the DCSO tip line at 402-444-6000.

