Huskers Shine in exhibition win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Newcomers Natalie Potts and Darian White produced impressive Pinnacle Bank Arena debuts to lead the Nebraska women’s basketball team to an 83-47 exhibition victory over Dakota Wesleyan on Sunday.

Potts, a freshman from O’Fallon, Mo., led the Huskers with 15 points while adding eight rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench. Potts hit 7-of-12 shots from the floor, while pitching in two steals and an assist.

White, a graduate transfer from Montana State, ignited Nebraska from the tip, scoring six points including a game-opening three-pointer in a 14-0 run to open the game. The 5-6 guard from Boise, Idaho, finished with 13 points, seven rebounds and game highs of eight assists and four steals.

Senior Annika Stewart put three Huskers in double figures with 14 points on 5-of-7 shooting, while graduate student Jaz Shelley contributed eight points and junior Alexis Markowski pitched in six points and game highs of 12 rebounds and four blocks.

All 11 Huskers scored at least two points and grabbed at least one rebound in the game, as Nebraska hit 42.5 percent (31-73) of its shots from the field, including 9-of-34 three-pointers (.265). The Huskers were also a perfect 12-for-12 at the free throw line. NU won the battle of the boards, 50-35, including 19 offensive rebounds.

Nebraska held Dakota Wesleyan to 29.3 percent (17-58), including just 4-of-23 threes (.174). The Tigers hit 9-of-13 free throws. The Huskers committed just 12 turnovers while forcing 19 on DWU.

The Huskers led 24-13 at the end of a first quarter that featured eight points and four assists from White, who teamed with Shelley for back-to-back threes to open the game. The Huskers led 17-2 early with five three-point possessions, before DWU battled back.

Both teams struggled offensively in the second quarter, as the Huskers took a 32-21 lead to halftime.

Nebraska erupted again in the third quarter, outscoring the Tigers 30-11 to build a 62-32 edge after 30 minutes.

Rylee Rosenquist led Dakota Wesleyan with 17 points and three assists, while freshman Emma Yost contributed five points and a team-high nine rebounds in her college debut for the Tigers.

The Huskers open the regular season by playing host to Northwestern State on Monday, Nov. 6. Tip-off is set for noon following the Nebraska Life Skills Sportsmanship Pep Rally, which begins at 9:30 a.m.

Doors to Pinnacle Bank Arena will open at 11 a.m. for fans planning to attend the game. Season tickets, Starting Five Packs and single-game tickets are available now at Huskers.com

