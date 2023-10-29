Street named in honor of Gale Sayers close to where he played as a kid

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Three words can’t begin to say it all about the playing career and life of Gale Sayers, though he was famous for describing his play on the football field succinctly.

“Give me 18 inches of daylight, that’s all I need,” Sayers famously repeated over the years.

That mentality, that athletic clarity, was forged on Kountze Park fields, and now viewed from above by a sign bearing three words: Gale Sayers Street.

“We’re so proud that Gale can have a street named after him,” childhood friend and longtime football foe Preston Love, Jr. said. “In the area where we all grew up, right next to a place where we all got... I still have cuts and bruises from where his street is named.”

The street known as Pinkney, where it crosses Florence Blvd./20th Street, is now Gale Sayers Street. Those cuts and bruises came from playing pick-up football as kids in the park. Sayers and his brother Roger made a nearly unstoppable duo.

“Most of us needed (shoulder) pads,” Love joked. “but when Gale was playing with us, he didn’t need ‘em because we couldn’t catch him.”

The world remembers Gale Sayers as the Kansas Comet, later described by Chicago Bears owner George Halas as “magic in motion” and the youngest inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. His younger brother Roger told us earlier this year that Gale’s success as a college administrator and businessman after his playing days can also serve as inspiration for young men and women from North Omaha who walk along Gale Sayers Street.

“It’s a reminder that they can accomplish the same things he did,” Roger Sayers said in June when it was announced the street would be named for his brother. “He spent years supporting the Wesley House organization, he supported the Bryan Center for Youth, the Boys Club. He came back to Omaha as often as he could because of his love for the city and the fact that he knew his roots were right here in Omaha.”

Sayers is also honored with a statue outside the football field at what is now Omaha Central High School. Much to the dismay of Nebraska football fans, he was the first player in NCAA Division I history to record a 99-yard run, which he did for Kansas against Nebraska in Lincoln back in 1963. Preston Love, Jr. said the best thing that ever happened in his college playing career for the Huskers is the fact that he was sitting on the bench when his childhood friend peeled off that run.

Sayers was 77 when he died in September of 2020.

