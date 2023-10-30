Downtown Halloween Walk success despite snow

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Downtown Halloween Walk took place on Saturday and despite plenty of snowfall during the event, hundreds of children braved the conditions to get their hands on some free sweets.

Children of all ages dressed up in their costumes, generally with warm clothes bundled on top, to head downtown to the walk.

Shops, businesses, and emergency responders from across North Platte set up booths outside or inside their stores to hand out candy to eager children.

According to organizers, the event has never been canceled before and a little snow wasn’t going to change that.

