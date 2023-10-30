Downtown Halloween Walk success despite snow

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Downtown Halloween Walk took place on Saturday and despite plenty of snowfall during the event, hundreds of children braved the conditions to get their hands on some free sweets.

Children of all ages dressed up in their costumes, generally with warm clothes bundled on top, to head downtown to the walk.

Shops, businesses, and emergency responders from across North Platte set up booths outside or inside their stores to hand out candy to eager children.

According to organizers, the event has never been canceled before and a little snow wasn’t going to change that.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado fugitive fired multiple shots at law enforcement during a pursuit across Scotts...
Colorado fugitive shoots at law enforcement, dies by suicide following Scotts Bluff County pursuit
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte
Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte
TJ Maxx to open in early 2024 at District 177.
T.J. Maxx coming to District 177 in early 2024
Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT...
Huskers beat Boilermakers, 31-14
Kearney Police are trying to learn more about a woman whose body was found next to railroad...
Kearney police identify woman hit and killed by train

Latest News

KNOP Hourly Planner
A warm start to the week before a cool Halloween for central Nebraska
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting
A North Omaha street was dedicated Saturday in honor of Omaha native and Kansas football player...
Street named in honor of Gale Sayers close to where he played as a kid
The City Impact development in Lincoln provides affordable rent-to-own homes for residents who...
Housing in jeopardy? Valuation dispute could imperil thousands of affordable housing units in Nebraska