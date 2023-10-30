First Church in North Platte holds Trunk-or-Treat and Chili Cook-off

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - First Church in North Platte held their annual Trunk-or-Treat and Chili Cook-off on Sunday.

The church had over 28,000 pieces of candy to hand out to children and family.

The event also included a chili dog feed, and a chili cook-off.

The church holds the Trunk-or-Treat every year as a public service as well as to share more about their church and community.

