First Church in North Platte holds Trunk-or-Treat and Chili Cook-off

By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - First Church in North Platte held their annual Trunk-or-Treat and Chili Cook-off on Sunday.

The church had over 28,000 pieces of candy to hand out to children and family.

The event also included a chili dog feed, and a chili cook-off.

The church holds the Trunk-or-Treat every year as a public service as well as to share more about their church and community.

