Fur Animal Rescue holds tenth ‘Soup Fur Paws’

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Fur Animal Rescue, formerly Fur the Love of Paws, held their tenth annual ‘Soup Fur Paws’ event on Saturday at the D&N Events Center.

The fundraiser is meant to generate funds for the non-profit to support the North Platte Animal Shelter as well as their own ‘fur-cility’ that houses cats. Fur Animal Rescue also supports medical bills of pets from across the region.

The event had 30 groups enter homemade soups in the contest for best soup.

Hundreds showed up to support the non-profit organization and help them help animals.

