Grand Island teen sentenced in 2022 Walmart shooting case

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island teen connected to a shooting at a Walmart last year is headed to prison.

Yahir Cardenas, 18, was convicted of first-degree assault and two counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle in Hall County District Court on Monday.

A judge sentenced him to 15-30 years in prison on each count. The sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time.

He had faced 19 charges connected to the crime, but those were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

On May 18, 2022, police were called to the South Locust Walmart in the early morning hours. The affidavit with details about the incident was sealed from the public, limiting details about what happened.

