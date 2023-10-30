Huskers open exhibition play with 84-53 win

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Freshman Eli Rice had 18 points to lead five Huskers in double figures, as Nebraska took control in the second half of an 84-53 win over Doane Sunday evening at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Rice hit 7-of-14 shots from the floor, including a trio of 3-pointers, as a short-handed Husker team pulled away after halftime. Nebraska, which was down to five scholarship players available after a first-half injury to Keisei Tominaga, shot 57 percent from the floor and outscored Doane, 46-26 after halftime

C.J. Wilcher and Sam Hoiberg added 15 points, each, combining to hit 13-of-18 shots from the field, while Jarron Coleman and Brice Williams added 12 and 10 points, respectively. Nebraska, which had just one player taller than 6-7, shot 53 percent on the night and forced 16 Doane turners which led to 21 points. Hoiberg had four steals and was one of four players with multiple steals in the win.

Coleman scored seven of his nine second-half points in a decisive 17-2 spurt that turned a 38-32 lead into a 21-point cushion, at 55-34, with 13:24 remaining. The Huskers eventually stretched the margin to 35 before cruising to 31-point win.

Cam Binder led Doane with 12 points, including four 3-pointers, while River Johnston added 10 markers. The Tigers shot just 33 percent and were outrebounded 41-31.

The Huskers will return to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Monday on Nov. 6, taking on Lindenwood to open their regular season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. (CT) on B1G+ and radio coverage provided by Huskers Radio Network. Tickets are available by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets or calling 800-8-BIGRED during business hours (8-5 p.m., Mon.-Fri.)

