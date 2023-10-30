Huskers to travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State Spartans on Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Huskers (5-3, 3-2) will look to keep the good times rolling as they head to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans (2-6, 0-5) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. in East Lansing, with television coverage on FS1. Nebraska is just one win away from becoming bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

Nebraska finds itself tied for first in the Big Ten West after winning their last three games and five of their last six. The Huskers are coming off a 31-14 win over Purdue last Saturday, a game in which Nebraska raced to a 24-0 lead. Turnovers remain an issue for the Cornhuskers as they coughed up five fumbles on Saturday, losing all but one of them. They have nation leading 24 fumbles this season, losing 11 of them. The Huskers’ turnover margin sits at -9 on the year, almost dead last in all of college football.

The Husker defense has managed to keep Nebraska in most every game this season. Through eight contests, the defensive unit ranks 13th in the nation in total defense. The Blackshirts have allowed 298.8 yards per game. The rush defense ranks 5th as they’re allowing just 79.0 rushing yards per game.

Meanwhile, Michigan State is a program that is dealing with plenty of issues on and off the field. Their former head coach, Mel Tucker, was fired in late September after he became embroiled in controversy after a USA Today report alleged Tucker had nonconsensual phone sex with a woman working with the football team on violence education.

The program has stumbled to a 2-6 overall record, going 0-5 in Big Ten play this season. MSU most recently fell to Minnesota on Saturday, 27-12, and has lost six consecutive games in a row.

Matt Rhule will address the media on Monday as usual. You can see his full press conference in the video player above as it becomes available. Coordinators and players will address the media on Tuesday, and Coach Rhule will address the media a final time before the team departs for East Lansing on Thursday. As always, you can watch all coach and player interviews in the video player above.

As of Monday afternoon, Nebraska is a 3 point favorite against the Spartans. The O/U is set at 34.5 points.

