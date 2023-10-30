Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week

(KNOP)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Arson is the week’s Crime of the Week with the Lincoln County Crime Stoppers.

According to the North Platte Police Department, during the early morning hours of June 19, an unknown person entered the construction site of District 177 in North Platte and set fire to the parking garage area, causing significant damage.

The person also attempted to set fire to insulation in another area using an accelerant but was unsuccessful, according to NPPD.

The initial estimate of damage is around $10,000. Lincoln County Crime Stoppers will pay a reward of up to $1,000 for anonymous information that helps solve this or any other crime.

Anyone can submit their tip online at lincolncountycrimestoppers.com, visit Facebook, or call local 534-8400 or 1-800-933-TIPS. Remember, they don’t want your name, just your information.

