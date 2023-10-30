Nebraska Athletic Club hosts free Positive Impact course for North Platte youth
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday the Nebraska Athletic Club hosted their monthly free Positive Impact course for area youth.
Owner Tommy Vieyra loves giving back to the community, and hosts the courses to help inspire youth and give them something to do.
The courses last an hour and are put on in conjunction with Hope Esperanza and Community Connections.
