Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rises 0.5% in September

Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in September, according to the most recent report...
Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in September, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased 0.5%.(press release)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in September, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the future, increased 0.5%.

“The modest increase in the leading indicator suggests that there will be slow economic growth in Nebraska during the first quarter of 2024,” said economist Eric Thompson, director of the Bureau of Business Research, department chair and K.H. Nelson College Professor of Economics.

The six components of Nebraska’s leading economic indicator are business expectations, building permits for single-family homes, airline passenger counts, initial claims for unemployment insurance, the value of the U.S. dollar and manufacturing hours worked. Two components improved during September.

Manufacturing hours worked expanded. The Nebraska manufacturing sector is focused on food processing and producing equipment for agriculture, so it has benefited from high food prices and a strong farm economy, Thompson said.

“Given strength in the state’s key industries, Nebraska businesses remain confident about their prospects,” he said.

Respondents to the September Survey of Nebraska Business reported plans to increase sales and employment over the next six months.

Housing activity was a weak spot in the state economy. There was a decline in building permits for single-family homes in September.

“High and rising interest rates continue to challenge the state’s homebuilding industry,” Thompson said.

The full report and a technical report describing the indicators are available at the Bureau of Business Research website.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amberley Snyder is the only professional paralyzed barrel racer in the United States. On...
Professional barrel racer and motivational speaker Amberley Snyder visits North Platte to tell her story
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch...
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte
Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
TJ Maxx to open in early 2024 at District 177.
T.J. Maxx coming to District 177 in early 2024

Latest News

Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week
Feed & Co. open in North Platte
North Platte Elk’s Lodge #985 donates dictionaries to North Platte schools
Nebraska vs Maryland
Nebraska-Maryland kickoff time set