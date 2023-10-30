North Platte St. Pat’s, South Loup, Sandhills-Thedford ,and Arthur County keep football seasons alive

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The opening round of 11 and six-man playoff football began last Friday and the second round of eight-man action continued.

In Class C1, Broken Bow garnered a 28-20 victory over Douglas County West to advance to the second round where they’ll take on top-seeded Wahoo. Gothenburg ended their season with a 28-14 loss to Sidney, and Ogallala fell short to Auburn, 36-32, ending the Indians season.

In Class C2, Chase County ended its season with a 20-12 loss to Malcolm. Ord got the best of Cedar Catholic, 18-13 to keep their season alive. In Class D6, Paxton fell short to the top-seeded Mustangs of Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, 52-0, as the second-seeded Wolves of Arthur County beat Shelton, 60-14.

In the second round of eight-man action, the D1 bracket saw North Platte St. Pat’s knock off defending state champs, Clarkson Leigh, 39-0, as Perkins County fell short to Cross County, 58-6.

In Class D2, Sandhills-Thedford got the best of Lourdes Central Catholic, 52-12. South Loup secured a victory over Lawrence-Nelson, 62-12, Dundy County-Stratton beat Twin Loup 48-14 and Mullen fell to Wynot, 50-20.

Playoff action in all classes continues on Friday.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.