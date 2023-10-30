North Platte woman celebrates 100th birthday

Luci Goodnight says she's lived a good life as she was serenaded by an Elvis impersonator on her 100th birthday.
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte woman Luci Goodnight marked her 100th birthday on Sunday, but celebrated long before.

“I don’t feel like it but if they tell me I’m that old, I am,” Goodnight told News 2.

Reporters caught up with Goodnight at Joseph Hall’s Elvis concert, while he was seranading her.

“I love music,” she told reporters. In fact, that is one of her secrets to living as long as she has. She listens to the oldies every day.

