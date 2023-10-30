One person killed in small plane crash near McCook

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook shortly before noon on Monday.
By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

McCook, Neb. (KNOP) - One person is dead after a small plane crash near McCook on Monday.

McCook Dispatch received a report of an airplane crash southwest of McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport just before noon. The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a Piper PA-46 airplane.

According to city officials, the plane had two occupants, one of which was found dead at the crash and the second person was transported to a local hospital with injuries.

Several local agencies responded to the crash, including the City of McCook Police Department, City of McCook Fire and EMS, City of McCook Public Works, Red Willow County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Red Willow Western, Nebraska Public Power, Black Hills Energy and the Red Cross.

The names of the two people in the plane are being withheld until families can be notified.

This crash is currently under investigation. Stay with us for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amberley Snyder is the only professional paralyzed barrel racer in the United States. On...
Professional barrel racer and motivational speaker Amberley Snyder visits North Platte to tell her story
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte
Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch...
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Nebraska vs Maryland
Nebraska-Maryland kickoff time set
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says

Latest News

KNOP Weather Outlook 10-30-2023
Dry pattern is back; starting week off cold
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
SCENE VIDEO: First responders on scene of small plane crash in Red Willow County
Yahir Cardenas, 18, was sentenced to prison for a shooting incident at a Grand Island Walmart.
Grand Island teen sentenced in 2022 Walmart shooting case
Congress has authorized a new, more permanent Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer program aimed...
Nebraska mulls participation in new child nutrition program that could bring $18M in benefits