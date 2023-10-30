Ossi ties air rifle record against No. 1 WVU

Senior Cecelia Ossi.
Senior Cecelia Ossi.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 30, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Senior Cecelia Ossi shot a 598 in the air rifle to tie the NU program record on Sunday against No. 1 West Virginia. The record was set by sophomores Emma Rhode and Tori Watts last season against Alaska-Fairbanks.

The No. 3 Nebraska rifle team fell to the Mountaineers by a score of 4,732-4,722. NU’s score is the fourth highest in school history.

“The team recovered well after a disappointing match the day before,” Head Coach Mindy Miles said. “Today went a lot better for the team. Smallbore was consistent and air rifle had some standout performances.”

Ossi finished in second overall with an aggregate score of 1,185. Watts posted a 1,183 to place third. Rhode (1,180) rounded them out in sixth.

Ossi’s record score led her to a first-place finish in the air rifle, her third this season. Watts tied for second with a score of 596.

Rhode led Nebraska in the smallbore, placing third with a 588. Ossi and Watts tied for fourth with marks of 587.

The Big Red will travel to Charleston, S.C., to face off against The Citadel on Saturday, Nov. 4.

