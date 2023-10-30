Reilly earns Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Bergen Reilly freshman setter for Nebraska Volleyball.
Bergen Reilly freshman setter for Nebraska Volleyball.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Athletics) - Nebraska setter Bergen Reilly was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week, the conference office announced on Monday.

Reilly collected her second career Big Ten Freshman of the Week accolade and fifth weekly honor overall, as she is a three-time Big Ten Setter of the Week so far this season.

The Sioux Falls, S.D., native led the Huskers to home sweeps of Maryland and Rutgers over the weekend by averaging 11.33 assists per set and 2.00 digs per set. Led by Reilly’s setting, the Huskers hit .349 against Maryland and .384 against Rutgers for a weekend team hitting percentage of .366.

In the win against Maryland, Reilly had her seventh double-double of the year with 34 assists and 10 digs. She also added three kills and two blocks. In Saturday’s win over Rutgers, Reilly finished with 34 assists, two digs, two kills, one ace and one block.

