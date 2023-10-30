Triple Bee Flea Market holds Boo Bee Bash

News 2 at Ten Saturday
By Ian Mason
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday the Triple Bee Flea Market held their Boo Bee Bash event, meant to celebrate Halloween and also bring awareness to October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event was held at the North Platte Senior’s Center, due to inclement weather.

Vendors handed out candy to children in costume at the event.

Organizers say they wanted to provide a fun event, but also bring awareness to a cause that was serious to them.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Colorado fugitive fired multiple shots at law enforcement during a pursuit across Scotts...
Colorado fugitive shoots at law enforcement, dies by suicide following Scotts Bluff County pursuit
Crash shuts down I-80 westbound from Brady to North Platte
Passenger killed in crash with semi on I-80 near North Platte
TJ Maxx to open in early 2024 at District 177.
T.J. Maxx coming to District 177 in early 2024
Nebraska’s Oct. 28 Homecoming game against Purdue at Memorial Stadium will be a 2:30 p.m. CT...
Huskers beat Boilermakers, 31-14
Kearney Police are trying to learn more about a woman whose body was found next to railroad...
Kearney police identify woman hit and killed by train

Latest News

Soup Fur Paws
Fur Animal Rescue holds tenth ‘Soup Fur Paws’
Children braving the snow for the downtown Halloween walk
Downtown Halloween Walk success despite snow
KNOP Hourly Planner
A warm start to the week before a cool Halloween for central Nebraska
New information has been released in Saturday morning's deputy-involved shooting in northwest...
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office releases update on deputy-involved shooting