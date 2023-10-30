Triple Bee Flea Market holds Boo Bee Bash

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Saturday the Triple Bee Flea Market held their Boo Bee Bash event, meant to celebrate Halloween and also bring awareness to October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The event was held at the North Platte Senior’s Center, due to inclement weather.

Vendors handed out candy to children in costume at the event.

Organizers say they wanted to provide a fun event, but also bring awareness to a cause that was serious to them.

