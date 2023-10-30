Wallace, Gothenburg, Southwest and Cambridge punch tickets to State Volleyball Tournament

By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska School Activities Association has released Volleyball Championship brackets for the 2023 State Tournament that begins Wednesday.

In Class C1, Gothenburg has garnered the third seed and will take on Platteview. The Swedes claimed the C1-3 District with a victory over Chadron.

In Class D1, Southwest has claimed the second seed and will face Elgin Public / Pope John after the Roughriders won the RPAC conference championship earlier this month and won the D1-2 District, beating Plainview in five sets.

In Class D2, Cambridge secured the top seed and will face Shelton. The Trojans claimed the D2-1 District with a victory over Hay Springs. Wallace will face Wynot in the battle of fourth and fifth seeds after the Wildcats sept Falls City Sacred Heart to claim the D2-4 District. Brackets can be found here.

Ogallala, Maxwell, Paxton, and Sandhills-Thedford were among the Greater Nebraska teams that qualified for District Finals but came up short. The Ogallala Indians fell to Pierce in three sets, the Maxwell Wildcats fell to Lincoln Lutheran in three sets and the Paxton Tigers fell to St. Mary’s in three sets. Sandhills-Thedford fell to Central Valley three sets to one. Full District Final results can be found here.

