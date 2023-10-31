Colorado fugitive who shot at law enforcement, died by suicide following Scotts Bluff County pursuit identified

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office identified a Colorado fugitive who, they said, fired multiple shots at law enforcement during a pursuit across Scotts Bluff County Thursday before he died by suicide.

The sheriff’s office attempted to contact Jaz Dean Allmer, 44, from Evans, Colo. around 11 p.m. on charges involving sex crimes against children.

The deputy found the Allmer’s vehicle, a black Jeep Wrangler with Colorado plates, in the Maverik Adventure’s First Stop’s parking lot. Allmer drove away from the parking lot toward Mitchell and, during the pursuit, reportedly fired several shots toward the deputy.

The Mitchell Police Department was able to set up spike strips in the area, which Allmer’s vehicle ran over. According to the sheriff’s department, Allmer then ran into an open field. During the chase, the suspect fired at law enforcement, causing them to back off and set up a perimeter.

Deputies, NSP troopers and Mitchell officers continued the pursuit.

The sheriff’s department used a drone to find Allmer lying in the field. The sheriff’s department said when the officers got close, they saw that Allmer was dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Assisting with the investigation were the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol, Mitchell Police Department, Morrill Police Department, Gering Police Department, Scottsbluff Police Department, Mitchell Rural Fire Department and Valley Ambulance.

