Golden Spike Visitors Tour hosts annual Trunk or Treat Drive Thru

By Tristen Winder
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - What began as a way for Halloween Trick-or-Treating to continue during the pandemic has become a yearly tradition in the North Platte Region.

The Golden Spike Visitors Tour once again hosted their Drive Thru Trick-or-Treat this year, complete with six different trick-or-treating stations, in the Spike’s parking lot managed by volunteers and staff from the Golden Spike.

“This was born during the pandemic,” said Charmaine Ledeblaenche, Golden Spike Visitors Tour Event Coordinator. “It’s just an easy way for parents to come through the drive-thru while kids are in their car seats and safe and kept from the elements like the cold weather we are having today.”

