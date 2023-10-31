History Nebraska accepting applications for ‘Bricks and Mortar’ Roof Grant launching November 1

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - History Nebraska announced applications for the Historic Preservation Fund: “Bricks and Mortar” Roof Grant will be accepted starting Nov. 1.

The grant assists owners in repairing and replacing the roofs on National Register listed properties in Nebraska. Funding for this grant comes from the Historic Preservation Fund administered by the National Park Service and annually awarded to History Nebraska’s State Historic Preservation Office.

The objective of the grant is to support the rehabilitation of roofs on historic structures at the national, state, and local levels of significance. This program will fund roof repair and replacement projects, including some architectural and engineering consultation (up to 20 percent of the total project cost) in communities with populations of less than 50,000. Grant requests can range from $5,000 to $30,000, with a 20 percent cash match by the owner required. Total funding available for all approved projects is $80,000.

The application deadline is December 1 at 5 p.m.. Applications must be submitted online here.

Applicants must own a property listed on the National Register of Historic Places individually or as a contributing property in a National Register-listed historic district. The property must be within a community with a population of less than 50,000, according to the 2020 U.S. Census. State or federal government properties are not permitted. The following property types listed in the National Register are able to apply for this round of funding:

Barns

Farmsteads

Libraries

Downtown Commerical Buildings

Theaters (Opera Houses/Movie Theaters)

Because the grant is supported by funding administered by the National Park Service, projects must follow federal project requirements including the competitive selection of contractors and consultants. In addition, an easement will be placed on the property following the project’s completion.

