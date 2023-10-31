Juan Martinez’s sexual assault trial continues

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Juan Martinez was in court on Monday for his arrest in September after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman which led to serious injuries.

On Sept. 4, 31-year-old Juan Martinez arrived at a woman’s home uninvited at 2 a.m. Martinez demanded sex, but the woman refused. Officials said the woman tried to leave several times, but Martinez threw her back onto the bed and continued to hit her.

Martinez is charged with first-degree assault, first-degree imprisonment and domestic assault causing injury.

The case will continue on Dec. 22.

