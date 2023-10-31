Kansas creek returns to natural conditions following cleanup of December 2022 oil spill

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region Seven confirmed Tuesday that the removal of oil that spilled into a Kansas creek in December 2022 has been completed.

EPA Region Seven said the removal of oil within Mill Creek near Washington, Kansas, was complete during a final visual inspection of the creek on Friday, Oct. 13. The creek’s flow and water levels have been retuned to natural conditions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue inspections and monitoring of riparian restoration for the next five years or until it is determined that monitoring is no longer needed.

EPA Region Seven on-scene coordinators were called to the scene of the spill after the National Response Center report on Dec. 8, 2022, to oversee oil containment and recovery operations. During the bulk oil recovery phase, operations were performed around the clock until it was completed on Jan. 29.

Oil recovery within Mill Creek was continued until May 11, when crews shifted their focus to stream restoration.

According to EPA Region Seven, in total, more than 54 million gallons of contaminated surface water were treated and discharged back into Mill Creek. Over 650,000 gallons of oil were recovered, including product remaining in the pipeline following the rupture. Approximately 200,000 tons of oil-impacted soil, sediment, and debris were excavated and sent off-site for disposal.

EPA staff worked more than 6,000 hours and took over 83 trips to the scene during the cleanup, EPA Region Seven said.

