Kansas creek returns to natural conditions following cleanup of December 2022 oil spill

This image shows oil recovery from Mill Creek. Work platforms were constructed to safely...
This image shows oil recovery from Mill Creek. Work platforms were constructed to safely conduct response operations, December 20, 2022.(EPA)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Region Seven confirmed Tuesday that the removal of oil that spilled into a Kansas creek in December 2022 has been completed.

EPA Region Seven said the removal of oil within Mill Creek near Washington, Kansas, was complete during a final visual inspection of the creek on Friday, Oct. 13. The creek’s flow and water levels have been retuned to natural conditions.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will continue inspections and monitoring of riparian restoration for the next five years or until it is determined that monitoring is no longer needed.

EPA Region Seven on-scene coordinators were called to the scene of the spill after the National Response Center report on Dec. 8, 2022, to oversee oil containment and recovery operations. During the bulk oil recovery phase, operations were performed around the clock until it was completed on Jan. 29.

Oil recovery within Mill Creek was continued until May 11, when crews shifted their focus to stream restoration.

According to EPA Region Seven, in total, more than 54 million gallons of contaminated surface water were treated and discharged back into Mill Creek. Over 650,000 gallons of oil were recovered, including product remaining in the pipeline following the rupture. Approximately 200,000 tons of oil-impacted soil, sediment, and debris were excavated and sent off-site for disposal.

EPA staff worked more than 6,000 hours and took over 83 trips to the scene during the cleanup, EPA Region Seven said.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
One person killed in small plane crash near McCook
Two killed in crashes along I-80 due to winter weather
Nebraska vs Maryland
Nebraska-Maryland kickoff time set
FILE - Matthew Perry arrives at the premiere of "Ride" at The Arclight Hollywood Theater in Los...
Matthew Perry’s cause of death has been ‘deferred,’ coroner says
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Arson

Latest News

Image of the area impacted by the pipeline rupture and subsequent oil discharge into Mill Creek.
Kansas creek returns to natural conditions following December 2022 oil spill
North Platte Salvation Army prepares for new playground equipment.
North Platte Salvation Army begins construction for new playground
Hebrew Torah Center in downtown North Platte
Rabbi Ralph Messer with North Platte Hebrew Torah Center speaks on ongoing Israel-Hamas War
Lincoln County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Arson