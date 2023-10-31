Lincoln man faces $1 million bond, accused of assaulting pregnant woman

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County Court Judge is holding a Lincoln man on $1 million bond after he was accused of assaulting a pregnant woman.

According to an arrest affidavit, police arrested 29-year-old Ian Toegan on seven felony counts, including three counts of assault, after a woman called police asking for a welfare check on the victim in the early morning hours of last Friday.

Police wrote that when they knocked on Toegan’s door in the neighborhood near 17th and South streets, he denied that the victim was in the home, but the caller told police she was and that Toegan had access to a gun and could kill the woman.

Eventually, police were able to remove Toegan from the home and search the home. Police found the victim with bruising on her face. While she initially denied the assault, she later told police that Toegan had been abusing her for the past few days. She said Toegan had beaten her with a belt, withheld food from her and forced her to take a cold shower while Toegan blew a fan on her. Police describe her arms as being covered in bruises “all at different stages in healing.”

She also said Toegan would choke her to the point where she was “almost dead” but let her live. Court documents show the victim was 35 weeks pregnant and she reported that Toegan made her jump off an ice chest at gunpoint in hopes she would have a miscarriage.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital and had to go through an emergency cesarean section as medical staff were concerned about the baby. Police reported the surgery went well.

Toegan will have another hearing in December. He would need to pay $100,000 to bond out of jail. Court documents show the woman has since obtained a protection order, citing that Toegan threatened to kill her multiple times.

