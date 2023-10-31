North Platte Salvation Army begins construction for new playground

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - New playground equipment will soon be accessible in northern North Platte.

Camon Landry came to the North Platte Salvation Army a few months ago and said it was clear when he first arrived that updated playground equipment was needed and stressed the updates have been on the Salvation Army’s radar for quite some time.

“We pulled in and I remember seeing the playground for the first time and I remember saying that was a sight for sour eyes a bit. I’m not sure what all the construction looks like but it is only partially built right now. We are doing a dedication ceremony for that, a dedication to our youth and to our community as that playground will be open for our youth programs and our summer programs and summer day camps but also for the community, if anybody just needs a safe place where a kid can kinda just be a kid,” said Landry.

Construction officially began last week with the removal of the old structures, Landry hopes to have all new playground equipment installed by the spring.

