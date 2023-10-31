Panini America signs Lexi Rodriguez to partnership

IRVING, TX. (KSNB) - Panini America, the world’s largest sports and entertainment collectibles company, announced Monday a trading card partnership with two-time All-America volleyball player Lexi Rodriguez of the University of Nebraska. This represents Panini’s first NIL partnership with a female collegiate athlete as Panini continues to expand its NIL roster of athletes.

Now a junior, Rodriguez was the AVCA Freshman of the Year and first-team All-America in 2021, and then was named second team All-America last season. The Sterling, Illinois, native is also a two-time first team All-Big Ten selection.

“Being the first female NIL athlete for Panini is such a huge honor! There’s lots of deals out there for men’s sports, so I am super excited that Panini is also turning to providing opportunities for women’s sports in NIL and I’m grateful they have chosen me to be the first,” Rodriguez said. “This is just another opportunity that little girls will see that can give them hope for the future of women’s sports and being able to collect their favorite players!”

Rodriguez’s first Panini trading cards will launch with Panini Instant, Panini’s real-time direct to consumer product that celebrates key sports moments and is available here. Rodriguez will also take part in Panini NIL marketing initiatives.

“Lexi is an outstanding athlete and a trailblazer for us, in that she represents our first partnership with a female collegiate NIL athlete,” said Jason Howarth, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Athlete Relations for Panini America. “We look forward to featuring her as part of our NIL products and taking part in marketing initiatives.”

Panini is the world leader in officially licensed collectibles and is the most significant publisher of collectibles in the U.S., with official licenses for NFL, NFLPA, NBA, NBPA, NASCAR, FIFA, UFC, WWE, College, Disney and other key properties from many other licensors. Panini is also the exclusive trading card and sticker partner of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Elite 11 and Pop Warner Little Scholars, Inc.

