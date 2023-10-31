Rabbi Ralph Messer with North Platte Hebrew Torah Center speaks on ongoing Israel-Hamas War

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - It’s been nearly a month since the Israel-Hamas War began on Oct. 7, and more than 1,400 people have died on the Israeli side since Hamas’ initial attack.

”Israel is taking this very seriously on the northern border with the Hezbollah and on the southern border with Hamas. And, so these are very serious times that we are living in. There is a tie between what is happening in Ukraine, what is happening in Gaza, and what is happening around the world,” said Rabbi Ralph Messer with the North Platte Hebrew Torah Center.

Rabbi Messer has established a fund to help Israeli forces as the situation intensifies. ”That directly gets fed into supporting the Israel defense force troops and their families. The reason why is different than in America, the Israel defense force troops are not on a salary where they get money when they are called into fight and their families are supported, they get nothing. The people that support them are their local communities that support the local families while the man or woman is off in the military,” added Rabbi Messer.

Donations can be made at STBM.org or by calling 1-866-867-2488.

