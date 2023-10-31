Rylan Clemmons sentenced for Oct. 2022 shooting

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Ryland Clemmons was sentenced in Lincoln County District Court on Monday after a shooting at the beginning of October of 2022 that left a 19-year-old man with life-threatening injuries.

Clemmons was sentenced to three years in prison for both second-degree assault and tampering with evidence. Both of those accounts were concurrent with Clemmons getting 386 days of credit.

Clemmons was sentenced to 36 months probation on the account of the stolen firearm and with good time will serve a year and a half in the Department of Corrections.

