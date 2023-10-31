A scary, but pleasant Halloween; Milder and remaining nice through the rest of the week

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Happy Halloween fellow ghouls and goblins!! Looks like this year will be filled with more treats than tricks, with quiet and bone chilling conditions. Temperatures will warm up as we get into the rest of the week.

A ghost like cold front pushed through the area Monday night into Halloween morning, and this has cooled us down some. This will only allow temperatures to increase into the 30s and 40s Halloween with mainly sunny skies. As we head into the trick or treating festivities, temperatures will remain the 30s and 40s starting out, and then dropping down into the 20s and 30s as we wrap up the fun. Lows will ultimately drop down into the 10s and 20s with clear skies.

Skeleton cold, but sunny skies for Halloween (Andre Brooks)

As we head into the beginning of November, conditions will nicely warm up into the 50s and 60s with dry conditions, and light winds as our area of high pressure diving itself towards the south and east, bringing milder air from the south. No rain is expected over the next several days.

Warmer and quiet conditions arriving for the rest of the week (Andre Brooks)

