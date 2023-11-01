38 Nebraska State Senators sign resolution condemning Hamas attacks on Israel

(Gina Dvorak / WOWT)
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thirty-eight Nebraska State Senators have signed a resolution condemning the Hamas attacks on Israel.

District Four Senator Brad von Gillen said in a press release, “These senators feel that it is important to speak out against the atrocities happening against the Israeli people and let Nebraskans know that their elected officials stand with those defending innocent lives.”

A copy of the resolution can be found below:

The following Senators have signed the resolution:

Raymond Aguilar

Joni Albrecht

John Arch

Christy Armendariz

Beau Ballard

Carolyn Bosn

Eliot Bostar

Bruce Bostelman

Tom Brandt

Tom Brewer

Tom Briese

Robert Clements

Danielle Conrad

Jen Day

Barry DeKay

Robert Dover

Steve Erdman

John Fredrickson

Steve Halloran

Ben Hansen

Brian Hardin

Richard Holdcroft

Jana Hughes

Teresa Ibach

Michael Jacobson

Kathleen Kauth

Lou Ann Linehan

Loren Lippincott

John Lowe

Mike McDonnell

Mike Moser

Dave Murman

Merv Riepe

Rita Sanders

Julie Slama

Tony Vargas

Brad von Gillern

Lynne Walz

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
