38 Nebraska State Senators sign resolution condemning Hamas attacks on Israel
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Thirty-eight Nebraska State Senators have signed a resolution condemning the Hamas attacks on Israel.
District Four Senator Brad von Gillen said in a press release, “These senators feel that it is important to speak out against the atrocities happening against the Israeli people and let Nebraskans know that their elected officials stand with those defending innocent lives.”
A copy of the resolution can be found below:
The following Senators have signed the resolution:
Raymond Aguilar
Joni Albrecht
John Arch
Christy Armendariz
Beau Ballard
Carolyn Bosn
Eliot Bostar
Bruce Bostelman
Tom Brandt
Tom Brewer
Tom Briese
Robert Clements
Danielle Conrad
Jen Day
Barry DeKay
Robert Dover
Steve Erdman
John Fredrickson
Steve Halloran
Ben Hansen
Brian Hardin
Richard Holdcroft
Jana Hughes
Teresa Ibach
Michael Jacobson
Kathleen Kauth
Lou Ann Linehan
Loren Lippincott
John Lowe
Mike McDonnell
Mike Moser
Dave Murman
Merv Riepe
Rita Sanders
Julie Slama
Tony Vargas
Brad von Gillern
Lynne Walz
