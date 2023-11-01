Axes & Aces prepares to open in North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Progress is being made on the region’s newest entertainment destination, Axes & Aces.

The business, located near Lake Maloney at 675 North Lake Road, will feature axe throwing, indoor pickleball and golf simulators along with food and beverages when fully operational and open.

Owner and Operators Brian Schimek and Lisa Citta are hoping to have Axes & Aces fully operational within three to four weeks.

“Right now the bar is fully open, axe throwing will probably open in the early part of next week. Golf simulators are ready to start being used and the pickleball building is ready and we’ll begin taking reservations for that beginning Wednesday,” said Schimek and Citta.

Axes & Aces have spent the past few weeks doing some private soft opening events that have featured local cornhole players and the local pickleball organization as well.

