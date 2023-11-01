Brouillette Law hosts first ever trick or treat event

Two young flight attendants make their way through Brouillette Law Office during their first trick or treat event.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - One North Platte businesses is getting in on the fun of Halloween.

Brouillette Law Office hosted a trick-or-treat event on Tuesday. This is the first time that the law office has done an event like this.

The law office’s receptionist, Shawna Naranjojust, said the event is a way for everyone to get involved in the community.

“Our bosses talked about it for a little bit, we just a few of our other co-workers bring in some of their decorations and it snowballed from there,” Naranjo said. “We just love seeing the kids.”

