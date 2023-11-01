Edgar René performs and educates at North Platte High School

Edgar René, performed and educated students from nine different high schools on Tuesday and...
Edgar René, performed and educated students from nine different high schools on Tuesday and helped inspire them to take a language to help them later in life.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte High School welcomed Edgar René of Justo Lumas Group on Tuesday to perform and educate about Spanish music and culture.

Nine area schools with over 400 students were in attendance to see René present music, language, and culture from Puerto Rico. His goal is to motivate students with the goal of gaining interest in studying a foreign language while in school and how it will benefit them later in life.

“When you graduate from high school, go to college, have your bachelor’s in whatever you want. the moment you go to the first interview they ask you how many languages do you speak? You say with honor and you remember your beautiful teacher and with honor you say two languages, English and Spanish,” René said.

At the end of his performance, he brought all of the Spanish educators from each school on stage and thanked them all for teaching the next generation of bilingual students.

After his performance, some students had the option to purchase memorabilia from René as well as some photo ops.

