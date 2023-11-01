Family identifies pilot killed in southwest Nebraska plane crash

MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) - The family has identified the man killed in a plane crash in McCook earlier this week, according to 10/11 sister station KSLA.

A stepson identified him as Cliff Coffman, 79, a Shreveport, Louisiana doctor.

The stepson told KSLA that Coffman and others were on a hunting trip. Coffman was in perfect health, the stepson added.

McCook Dispatch received a report of an airplane crash southwest of McCook Ben Nelson Regional Airport just before noon. The National Transportation Safety Board said the crash involved a Piper PA-46 airplane. The agency has been tasked with determining what caused the crash.

As of this time, the name and condition of the injured passenger have not yet been released.

