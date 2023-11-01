Former state senator takes oath as Nebraska Treasurer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - Former State Senator Tom Briese is now Nebraska’s 46th State Treasurer.

He was sworn in Wednesday, taking on the role of the state’s chief financial officer.

Briese replaces former Treasurer John Murante, who resigned from the position to head the Nebraska Public Employees Retirement System agency.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to continue to work for the people of our great state and I’m excited to take over this role from the capable hands of Treasurer Murante. I’m inheriting an experienced, capable staff and I’m looking forward to getting to work immediately,” Briese said.

Treasurer Briese will serve as Trustee of the Nebraska Educational Savings Trust (NEST529), Nebraska’s state-sponsored 529 college savings plan, and the Enable Savings Plan, a tax-advantage savings program for individuals with qualifying disabilities. He will also administer the dispersal of unclaimed property received by the state and will oversee the receipt and dispersal of child support payments. As Treasurer he will serve as a member of the Board of State Canvassers, the Nebraska Investment Council, and the State Records Board.

Briese was raised in Albion, NE and is a fourth-generation family farmer. He was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2016 to represent Legislative District 41 – which includes his hometown of Albion – and re-elected in 2020. Briese has a degree in agricultural economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a juris doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law.

During his time in the Nebraska Legislature, Briese was a leader on a number of issues, including property tax relief. He most recently served as Chair of the Legislature’s Executive Board.

