Gateway Realty hosts first ever trick or treat event

Gateway Realty in North Platte held their first-ever trick-or-treat event in their office.
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) Gateway Realty in North Platte hosted a trick-or-treat opportunity at their office in North Platte on Tuesday.

This was the first time the business was doing such an event and really enjoyed seeing so many great costumes.

Sam Fhuere is the property management bookkeeper at Gateway Realty and said they plan on doing an in-office trick-or-treat event for years to come.

“I think Gateway Reality is always looking for ways to be involved in the community and Halloween is such a fun activity,” Fhuere said. “We don’t get that many kids in our office and we love the interaction, so this was just something we could do to see more faces and get more people familiar with our office, and seeing the costumes is perfect.”

