Hershey High School Marching Band hosts second Trunk or Treat and soup supper to help raise funds for school band trip

The Hershey High School band held their second fundraiser event on Tuesday to raise money to help send its students to the Alamo Bowl.
The Hershey High School band held their second fundraiser event on Tuesday to raise money to help send its students to the Alamo Bowl.(KNOP/ Aron Geml)
By Aron Geml
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Hershey High School Marching Band had their second trunk or treat and soup supper on Tuesday to help raise funds for a special school trip.

The free-will donation event had all of the members of the Hershey High School Marching Band decorate their own car trunks and dress up matching their trunks theme. Each car was also sponsored by a different local business.

Hershey High School Band Director Rebecca Brittenham is very excited that the community can come together to help out its band students.

“Well this all got started last year, it was a fundraiser for us to go to the Alamo Bowl,” Brittenham said. “We discovered that it was a need for our community and we needed a place in Hershey for the kids to trick or treat and we are continuing the tradition and we plan on doing it in the next couple of years. We have planned another Alamo Bowl trip in 2025 so we are going to keep doing this annually.”

The other half of the proceeds will go to help fund a trip to Alaska for the Hershey High School band students.

