Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district

By Brian Mastre
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed the lawsuit filed by the family of Ryan Larsen, who’s been missing since May 2021, against the Papillion La Vista Community Schools district.

Ryan is the sixth-grade special needs child who wandered away from an elementary school more than two years ago and disappeared, despite exhaustive search efforts by local, state and federal law enforcement and several community members.

The judge said Ryan’s family failed to prove that school officials violated his civil rights under the Constitution.

According to the lawsuit, the 11-year-old was left alone and unsupervised at La Vista West Elementary School on May 17, 2021. He walked out of the school through the front door; his mother, Tammi Larsen, has said that no one made any immediate attempt to get him.

Ryan hasn’t been seen since.

In dismissing the claim, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Bataillon said Tammi Larsen’s complaint “does not allege an unconstitutional policy of the school district,” which is required for a federal lawsuit.

The judge dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the family could bring another lawsuit forward. The lawsuit, filed in May, was seeking an unspecified amount of money as well as punitive damages.

Wednesday’s ruling comes about six months after a petition to declare Ryan legally dead failed in Sarpy County court.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Digital Director Gina Dvorak contributed to this report.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

