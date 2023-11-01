Kimball motel owner arrested after guest shot

(MGN)
By Alyson Wilson
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KIMBALL, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested a motel owner in Kimball after a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The Kimball Police Department was called to the Finer Motel, at 4306 East Highway 30, on the report of a shooting.

NSP said arriving officers found a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds who was transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. The victim had been staying at the motel.

KPD requested that the Nebraska State Patrol handle the investigation.

After a preliminary investigation, NSP arrested the motel’s owner, Leota Kant, 86, of Kimball, for attempted murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and discharging a weapon within city limits. Kant was lodged in Garden County Jail.

This is an ongoing investigation.

