Mild and quiet start to the month of November

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- Looks like the month of November will start off like a lamb, with it being mainly tranquil and also more on the milder side.

During the day Wednesday, temperatures will be climbing into the 50s with mainly sunny skies and calm winds, which is warmer than what we saw on Halloween, due to more of a southerly flow moving into the area, due to a high pressure system moving southeast. Lows will be tanking down into the 20s with mainly clear skies and light winds. During the day Thursday into the weekend, temperatures will then increase into the 60s with nothing but a mixture of clouds and sunshine and breezy winds of 5 to 15 mph.

A fantastic start to the month of November (Andre Brooks)

As we get into the evening Sunday into Monday morning, a weak and fast moving cold front will be pushing into the area. This will cause temperatures will drop into the 50s Monday into Tuesday, with dry conditions remaining around here.

