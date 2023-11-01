North Platte water department to chlorinate drinking water system

North Platte's water supply to be chlorinated starting Nov. 6.
North Platte's water supply to be chlorinated starting Nov. 6.(MGN, Pixabay)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s drinking water supply will be chlorinated starting Nov. 6 after coliform bacteria was found in water samples collected in September and October.

Municipal Light and Water officials say the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy requires the inspection after two or more positive samples are collected in one month.

While coliform bacteria are neither harmful or considered a health hazard, those with cholorine sensitivities should take the proper precautions.

The water supply will be monitored for thirty days.

Copyright 2023 KNOP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Pleasant Dale were shut down following a pursuit Monday...
Man shot and killed by Seward County Deputy on I-80 identified
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
One person killed in small plane crash near McCook
Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
Family identifies pilot killed in southwest Nebraska plane crash
Two killed in crashes along I-80 due to winter weather
Members of the North Platte Pickleball community play for the first time at the Pickleball...
Axes & Aces prepares to open in North Platte

Latest News

(AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Abortion rights advocates file initiative petition language, but they’re mum on its exact content
Judge dismisses lawsuit brought by mother of Ryan Larsen against Papillion-La Vista school district
Kevin Bagley has resigned as the director of the MLTC division in the Nebraska DHHS.
Nebraska DHHS long-term care director resigns
Kimball motel owner arrested after guest shot