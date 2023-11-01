North Platte water department to chlorinate drinking water system

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - North Platte’s drinking water supply will be chlorinated starting Nov. 6 after coliform bacteria was found in water samples collected in September and October.

Municipal Light and Water officials say the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy requires the inspection after two or more positive samples are collected in one month.

While coliform bacteria are neither harmful or considered a health hazard, those with cholorine sensitivities should take the proper precautions.

The water supply will be monitored for thirty days.

