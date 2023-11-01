Retired priest loses $61,000 of life savings in PayPal scam

The 85-year-old says he lost just over $61,000 to the scam. (WLS, FAMILY PHOTOS, PAYPAL, GOOGLE, CNN)
By WLS via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:24 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIVERSIDE, Ill. (WLS) - A retired Illinois priest is warning others after he says he fell for a PayPal scam that cost him tens of thousands of dollars from his life savings.

Robert Banzin, an 85-year-old retired priest, says he can’t believe he fell for a scam that robbed him of more than $60,000. It began in August with an email he received from what appeared to be PayPal.

“Someone on eBay bought something through PayPal, and it came from my account. So, I said, ‘This is not me,’” Banzin said.

The retired priest says he assumed PayPal was alerting him that his bank account was being hacked. Because the email did not have a phone number, he searched for Paypal’s number on Google to call them to clear things up.

“When I called it, it was, ‘Hello, PayPal, can we help you?... This needs an investigation. I’ll give you one of our investigators.’ And it was the hackers the whole time,” Banzin said.

For the next several weeks, Banzin says the so-called investigators gained his trust, convincing him to withdraw money from his account. He thought they were helping him avoid hackers, but they were the hackers.

“I’m very angry at myself. I can’t figure out how I allowed myself for this to happen,” Banzin said.

In the end, Banzin lost just over $61,000.

“This is the money I saved all through the years. That’s what all I had left… So, that’s what I was saving for a car. I was saving for basic things,” he said.

The scam is being investigated by the Chicago Police Department’s Financial Crime Unit.

“I just want people to know don’t fall for this. Don’t open anything you get that you do not recognize or a bill that you think you paid or didn’t pay,” Banzin said.

A deacon at Banzin’s Catholic church in Riverside has started a GoFundMe to replace the retired priest’s life savings. While Banzin is grateful money is being raised to help replace what he lost, he says it’s more important to warn people about sophisticated scams.

Copyright 2023 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red Willow County first responders were called to the scene of a small plane crash in McCook...
One person killed in small plane crash near McCook
Eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Pleasant Dale were shut down following a pursuit Monday...
Man shot and killed by Seward County Deputy on I-80 identified
Two killed in crashes along I-80 due to winter weather
Severe drought conditions have adverse health effects on many things, including people,...
Nebraska health experts warn of severe drought impact on human wellbeing
Ryland Clemmons sentenced
Rylan Clemmons sentenced for Oct. 2022 shooting

Latest News

A Cornell University student is accused of posting threatening statements online about Jewish...
Student arrested after online threats about Jewish students at Cornell University
The U.S. economy had a strong third quarter, thanks in large part to robust consumer spending....
Fed Reserve expected to hold benchmark lending rate steady
The 85-year-old says he lost just over $61,000 to the scam. (WLS, FAMILY PHOTOS, PAYPAL,...
Retired priest warns others after life savings stolen in PayPal scam
Palestinians inspect the damage of buildings destroyed by Israeli airstrikes on Jabaliya...
Gaza’s phone and internet connections are cut off again, as Israeli troops battle Hamas militants