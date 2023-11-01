Rock Creek Fish Hatchery releases over 4,000 trout at Iron Horse Park

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - With temperatures beginning to drop, ice fishing season is getting closer and Iron Horse Park in North Platte recently received a restock of trout.

Rock Creek Fish Hatchery released over 4,000 trout on Tuesday, this was the first time ever that lake has seen a restock of fish. The fish were brought in a truck and were released by a connection of hoses and pipes for the fish to swim down and then into the lake.

Rock Creek Fish Hatchery also releases over 100,00 rainbow trout a year along with Tiger Trout, Yellow Perch, Rock Bass, and Blue Gill. According to fish production manager Julie Fraley, this a great opportunity for people to hear out to the lakes to catch the new fish.

“Basically we raise fish for the public to put out and stock in public waters so they will come fishing. A lot of our programs like with our trout and our urban fishing programs so its gets people who don’t use the big lakes out and go fishing. Grandma and grandpa can take the grandkids down and it’s just a nice feature that we give,” Fraley said.

Iron Horse Park is not the only area in the North Platte area that has received new fish.

“We did stock Birdwood Lake it is 4,000 fish that we stocked two weeks ago, the locals call it Fire Lake so there is now two opportunities to go fishing in the North Platte area. If you want to get into fishing its simple, the tools are simple, they are cheap and easy to find, there are a lot of clubs that will welcome you in and teach you how to do it and a lot of fly fishing clubs will do that,” Fraley said.

