Secretary of State’s office publishes Nebraska’s 2024 Official Election Calendar

.
.(MGN)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 1:12 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Secretary of State’s Office has released the official 2024 Election Calendar for the state.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the calendar sets out election dates and other significant election reminders regarding the 2024 election year.

“There are several new dates, including deadlines implemented by the new voter ID law,” a press release stated.

“It’s important for Nebraskans to keep an eye on the 2024 election calendar for important voting dates,” Secretary Bob Evnen said. “With the new voter ID law, a few new calendar deadlines were implemented.”

Evnen’s office stated that the new voter I.D. will go into effect for the May primary next year. It will be enforced for every election after that.

“The Secretary of State’s office is preparing to launch a voter ID awareness campaign to educate Nebraskans about the voting change,” according to the release. “The campaign will ramp up in 2024 ahead of the primary and then again in the fall ahead of the general election.”

Evnen’s office says more educational material and in-person events will be published and advertised in the coming months.

You can view the 2024 Official Election Calendar by clicking here.

You can view preliminary information about the new voter ID law by clicking here.

