Senator Mike Jacobson recognized as 2023 Health Care Advocate by NHA

The Nebraska Hospital Association recognized District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson
By Tristen Winder
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Nebraska Hospital Association recognized District 42 Nebraska State Senator Mike Jacobson and presented the North Platte resident with the Health Care Advocate Award at the 2023 convention and banquet last week.

Senator Jacobson has introduced and supported several measures directly related to bettering healthcare during his short tenure in the Nebraska Legislature. In his role as Vice-Chairman of the Legislature’s Banking, Commerce and Insurance Committee, he works to better the relationship between patients, healthcare providers and insurance companies.

Senator Jacobson has also served on the Great Plains Health Board of Directors for a number of years as well.

