Union Pacific implementing layoffs, Associated Press reports

Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Union Pacific experienced company-wide layoffs on Wednesday, according to The Associated Press.

The staff reductions are impacting management. AP reported that UP planned to eliminate less that 5% of about 5,600 management employees.

UP’s website reports that it employs nearly 8,000 staff across Nebraska and 4,400 in Omaha, where the company’s headquarters are located.

The company reduced its workforce by 750 people in 2017, and by 475 staffers in 2018, saying then that administrative staffing would be reduced by about 30% by 2020. In 2019, UP laid off 250 employees, about 60% of them in Omaha.

In August, the company installed a new CEO, Jim Vena, who had served as UP’s chief operating officer in 2019-2020, according to The Associated Press reports.

A follow-up report last month foreshadowed Thursday’s announcement, noting then that he had said “he’s not changing from the lean operating principles he honed during four decades at Canadian National railroad.” The report cited weak consumer demand and an uncertain economy as UP reported a 3% drop in volume for third quarter.

