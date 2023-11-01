WEDNESDAY: NSAA State Volleyball scores and highlights

LINCOLN, Neb. - The 2023 NSAA State Volleyball Championships are underway in Lincoln.

Matches started Wednesday and will conclude Saturday.

Check back throughout the day for updated scores and highlights.

View championship brackets here.

CLASS A

(1) Papio-LV South vs. (8) Papio LV: 5 p.m.

(2) Lincoln Southwest vs. (7) Pius X: 5 p.m.

(3) Lincoln East vs. (6) Bellevue West: 7 p.m.

(4) Omaha Westside vs. (5) Grand Island 7 p.m.

CLASS B

FINAL: (1) Norris 3, (8) Scottsbluff 0 (25-11, 25-20, 25-14)

FINAL: (2) Elkhorn North 3, (7) Seward 0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-14)

(3) Skutt Catholic vs. (6) Waverly: 11 a.m.

(4) Bennington vs. (5) Gretna East: 11 a.m.

CLASS C1

(1) Kearney Catholic vs. (8) Syracuse: 1 p.m.

(2) Minden vs. (7) GICC: 1 p.m.

(3) Gothenburg vs. (6) Platteview: 3 p.m.

(4) Malcolm vs. (5) Pierce: 3 p.m.

